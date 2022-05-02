Theater Co. Says Chubb Unit Trying To Limit Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (May 2, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The owner of several Broadway theaters told a New York federal judge that its performance disruption coverage under a Chubb unit should cover five separate losses due to pandemic government shutdown orders for the company's five theaters, rather than a single loss of $250,000. Jujamcyn Theaters LLC argued Friday in a renewed motion for judgment on the pleadings that Pacific Indemnity Co. relied on ambiguous words and phrases to limit coverage for its theaters, which are currently showing "Hadestown," "The Book of Mormon" and "Moulin Rouge!" "Nothing in the policy clearly mandates, let alone conspicuously and plainly, that cancellation of one or more performances...

