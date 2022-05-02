Ex-Dolphins Coach Rips Arbitration Bid In Race-Bias Suit

By Stewart Bishop (May 2, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A former Miami Dolphins head coach who was fired despite his success argued Monday against arbitrating his suit claiming systemic racism in the NFL, calling it "unconscionable" that the league is seeking to adjudicate the matter behind closed doors. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores called the notion of taking his discrimination case to arbitration "unconscionable.'' (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a proposed class action in February alleging discriminatory conduct by the league. The NFL is "rife with racism," the suit says, especially when it comes to the hiring of Black head coaches, coordinators and general managers....

