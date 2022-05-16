White Castle Aims To Whittle Down BIPA's Scope

By Lauraann Wood (May 16, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear White Castle's argument that state biometric privacy claims accrue only one time in a case that could dramatically rein in the potential scope and damages size of claims that companies violated individuals' privacy. White Castle System Inc. and employee Latrina Cothron will present oral arguments Tuesday as they ask the court to determine whether a company violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act each time it unlawfully scans and discloses their information, or just the first. The same question of accrual would impact many other kinds of BIPA claims, including those targeting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS