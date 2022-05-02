Firm Seeks To Toss 'Speculative' Suit From 9/11 Family

By Bill Wichert (May 2, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Baumeister & Samuels PC has called on a New Jersey federal court to throw out "speculative" and "wholly implausible" claims that the firm failed to properly represent the family of a man killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in seeking compensation over his death. The New York firm and two of its attorneys asked the court Friday to toss an action from Katherine M. Maher and her two sons accusing them of malpractice for not obtaining judgments against the Taliban, Sudan and Iran, and failing to adequately push for their inclusion in a fund aimed at compensating victims of state-sponsored terrorism....

