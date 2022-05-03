Aerojet Settlement Sets Stage For Future Cyber FCA Suits

By Max Rodriguez (May 3, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A first-of-its-kind qui tam case under the False Claims Act is not done breaking new ground in whistleblower litigation. On April 27, Markus v. Aerojet RocketDyne Holdings Inc. settled in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The case involved a whistleblower who claimed his former employer lied about compliance with cybersecurity requirements in order to win government contracts. This was the first case of its kind to survive a motion to dismiss, proceeding to discovery and then trial. The path of this case shows a lot about the potential of future FCA cases brought by whistleblowers who know about government contractors lying about their...

