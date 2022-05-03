Harvard Case Should End Race In Admissions, Top Court Told

By Chris Villani (May 3, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT) -- A group seeking to end the use of race in the college admissions process through lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a landmark affirmative action case. In its opening brief to the high court Monday, Students For Fair Admissions argued that the pair of cases they filed should be the ones to reverse the Supreme Court's 2003 holding in Grutter v. Bollinger. That case held that favoring underrepresented minority groups in the admissions process does not run afoul of the 14th Amendment. The brief likened the Grutter decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS