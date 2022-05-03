Texas Judge Apologizes To 737 Max Families For Boeing Flub

By Katie Buehler (May 3, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge apologized Tuesday to families of victims of the 737 Max crashes for not verifying that the U.S. Department of Justice had conferred with them before inking a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement with the Boeing Co. but questioned if he could rescind the deal. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor told the eight family members who attended Tuesday's hearing in Fort Worth he was sorry for not considering at the beginning of the case whether they were victims under the Crime Victims' Rights Act, entitled to confer with federal prosecutors and be informed ahead of time that a...

