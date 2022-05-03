Ex-USC Coach Says Flawed 'Varsity Blues' Verdict Must Go

By Chris Villani (May 3, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A former coach argued Tuesday that his conviction over the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal should be thrown out, pointing to gaps in the government's case that were highlighted by the presiding judge at trial. Ex-University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic said U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani should set aside the jury's finding that he accepted bribes through scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer in exchange for passing off undeserving wealthy children as recruits. Vavic argued federal prosecutors failed to prove a central tenet of their case: that Vavic entered into a conspiracy with Singer and Singer's cohorts to...

