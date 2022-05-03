Bias Claim Can't Spring 'Melrose Place' Actress Out Of Jail

By Bill Wichert (May 3, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division signed off Tuesday on an eight-year prison term for former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane in her fatal drunken driving case after previously nixing her three prior sentences, rejecting her argument about the "appearance of impropriety" over how her attorney's law firm had represented the sentencing judge's niece. An appellate panel upheld the sentence handed down in September 2020 by Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski on vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges stemming from a 2010 crash that killed an attorney's wife. About two months beforehand, another appellate panel threw out a five-year prison sentence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS