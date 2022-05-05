LATAM's Minority Shareholders Want Award OK'd

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 5, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The minority shareholders of a Latin American telecommunications tower operator urged a New York federal court to enforce an arbitral award ordering a sale of the company, arguing the majority shareholders are unfairly seeking a do-over. In a 48-page memo filed Monday, the Continental Towers LATAM Holdings Ltd. minority shareholders, which include AMLQ Holdings (Cay) Ltd. and two entities owned by private equity firm Peppertree Capital, argue that the court should enforce their partial final arbitral award and deny the majority shareholders, Terra Towers Corp. and TBS Management SA, their request to vacate it. The partial final award the minority shareholders are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS