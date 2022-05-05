Conspiracy Theorists Must Supply Docs In Voter Robocall Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 5, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's request for discovery in a suit alleging that conservative conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman sent "threatening" robocalls aimed at misleading Black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. In a two-page order Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang said the defendants must turn over discovery by May 13 as they had admitted to partaking in preparing content for the alleged robocalls and because they have not addressed some of the plaintiffs' contentions. The order compels the defendants to turn over interrogatories relating to the identity...

