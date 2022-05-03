California Pizza Kitchen Inks Data Hack Deal Valued At $3.7M

By Dave Simpson (May 3, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- California Pizza Kitchen has agreed to a deal that has "a conservative value" of more than $3.7 million to end consolidated putative class actions saying a September data breach exposed the Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 of its employees, the workers said in California federal court Monday. The bid for preliminary approval said the settlement would allow 103,767 current and former California Pizza Kitchen Inc. workers seek a reimbursement for lost time and ordinary expenses of up to $1,000, and a reimbursement for "extraordinary expenses" of up to $5,000, with a California subclass getting an additional $100 per member....

