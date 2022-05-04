Real Estate Rumors: EastGroup, At Home, Walker & Dunlop

By Andrew McIntyre (May 4, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- EastGroup Properties has picked up a Homestead, Florida, development site for $10.9 million with plans for an industrial project there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 28 acres at Park of Commerce Boulevard and Southeast Ninth Street, and the seller is an entity affiliated with investors Wayne Rose and Clifford Lincoln, according to the report. At Home has subleased 135,000 square feet in the Bronx, New York, from Chicago-based retailer Transformco, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for a former Kmart location at Bay Plaza Shopping Center, and the owner of the property is Prestige...

