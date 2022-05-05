IRS Can't Bar Anti-Abortion Facebook Expert From Tax Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (May 5, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The IRS failed Thursday to block a Facebook economics expert from testifying in its multibillion-dollar tax trial after arguing he violated a tax court evidentiary rule by not disclosing some published opinions — including his economic analysis claiming contraception and abortions harm women by destroying the institution of marriage. IRS attorney Eli Hoory asked U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh to bar Tim Reichert, president and founder of consulting firm Economics Partners LLP, from testifying as Facebook's economics expert in transfer pricing practices after roughly an hour of voir dire. Hoory argued that before trial, Reichert failed to disclose multiple...

