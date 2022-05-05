Chicago Picks Bally's $1.7B Proposal For City's First Casino

By Charlie Innis (May 5, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Chicago has chosen gaming company Bally's Corp.'s $1.7 billion proposal to be the recipient of the city's first and only casino license, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced Thursday. Bally's proposal, which requires approval by the Chicago City Council and the Illinois Gaming Board to begin development, is to build a casino and hotel at the site of the Tribune Publishing Center, the mayor's office said. The $1.7 billion project includes a 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat theater, a park, an outdoor music venue and several restaurants, in addition to a casino with 3,400 slots and 170 table games, according to the...

