Calif. Woman Can't Ax Hilton Injury Deal Taken 'Under Duress'

By Y. Peter Kang (May 5, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A woman can't escape a midtrial injury settlement with Hilton over an auto collision that she claims was accepted "under duress" due to pressure from her own lawyer, a California appeals court has ruled, saying Hilton was unaware of the purported cajoling and had nothing to do with it. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel for the Second Appellate District affirmed on Wednesday a Los Angeles Superior Court judge's denial of a motion to set aside an $85,000 settlement in a suit accusing a Hilton Garden Inns Management LLC hotel shuttle bus driver of negligently hitting Laura Fettig in 2014,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS