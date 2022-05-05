Boeing To Move HQ From Chicago To Virginia

By Linda Chiem (May 5, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. said Thursday it will move its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, positioning the American aerospace and defense titan's top brass closer to Washington, D.C., regulators and policymakers. The Boeing Co.'s Arlington campus in Northern Virginia that's already home to its defense division will serve as the aerospace giant's global headquarters. Boeing also plans to develop a research and technology hub in the area. (Boeing) After more than two decades in Chicago, Boeing's corporate headquarters will move to Northern Virginia, where its defense, space and security division is already located. Boeing last moved its headquarters from Seattle...

