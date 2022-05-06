Real Estate Rumors: Frisbie Group, Rho, Ferber

By Andrew McIntyre (May 6, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with real estate firm Frisbie Group and NDT Development has sold a Palm Beach, Florida, retail building for $11 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 283 Royal Poinciana Way, an 11,640-square-foot retail building, and the seller is Flagler System Management, a company that's run by executives at the Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, according to the report. Financial technology firm Rho has inked a deal to lease 6,927 square feet on Crosby Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The company is taking space at 100 Crosby St., which is owned...

