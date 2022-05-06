Retired Mass. Judge, Ex-US Attys Back 'Varsity Blues' Appeal

By Chris Villani (May 6, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A private equity executive convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case has received the backing of a trio of Massachusetts legal heavyweights, with a former federal judge and two former Bay State U.S. attorneys telling the First Circuit his guilty verdict should be reversed. Retired U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner and two of the state's former chief federal prosecutors, Wayne Budd and Michael Sullivan, were among the group of legal scholars and ex-U.S. attorneys who argued John Wilson's conviction runs afoul of decades of precedent and represents an effort by prosecutors to stretch the fraud statute beyond its legal bounds....

