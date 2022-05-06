UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 6, 2022, 5:15 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen another class action filed against Volkswagen group, a new group claim against auto rival Jaguar, and a British vape company being hit with a trademark infringement claim by soft drink giant Coca-Cola. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Insurance Worrall v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE Susan Worrall has filed a professional negligence suit against insurance giant Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE. Worrall is represented by England & Derbyshire LLP. Liberty Mutual is representing itself. The case is Worrall v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE, case number QB-2022-001415,...

