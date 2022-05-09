Ga. Biz Owner Says Verdict Over Co. Payments Should Stand

By Rosie Manins (May 9, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The co-owner of a Georgia real estate company is fighting to keep intact a $300,000 jury verdict he won over unauthorized company payments made by his business partner, rejecting the partner's claim that the award constitutes a double recovery. Matt Carter, on behalf of Carter Lowry Developments LLC, said in a Friday brief to the Georgia State-wide Business Court that his business partner Miller Lowry is wrongly trying to reduce damages properly awarded by an 11-person jury at the end of a four-day trial. Lowry and three of his businesses — Miller Lowry Developments LLC, North Peachtree Norcross LLC and Thundercat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS