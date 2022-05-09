Alleged NBA Fraud Ringleader Jailed After Bail Violation

By Rachel Scharf (May 9, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A retired Boston Celtics player accused of masterminding a scheme to pilfer $4 million from the National Basketball Association's health plan was sent to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center Friday after purportedly running afoul of bail conditions. Terrence Williams was remanded to custody during a bail modification hearing requested by Manhattan federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said the former Celtics shooting guard, who has been living in Seattle since pleading not guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges in October, violated the terms of his $350,000 bail package. Williams' initial release order included a number of conditions, including...

