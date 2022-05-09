Casino Owner Says Fraud Not Off Limits In $300M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 9, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A luxury casino owner on the hook for a $300 million arbitral award for ousting its management company urged a New York judge on Friday to let it track down evidence it claims will show that the management company defrauded the arbitrators, saying the issue is still unresolved. Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. and its parent company, Sureste Properties Inc., told the court in a brief filed on Friday that Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn wrongly granted a protective order to Global Gaming Philippines LLC barring Bloomberry from asking questions about the alleged fraud during a round of depositions targeting certain Global...

