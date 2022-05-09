Ore. Tribe Members Rebuffed In Bid To Rehear Highway Suit

By Caleb Symons (May 9, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has declined to reconsider its decision late last year rejecting a group of Oregon tribal leaders' bid for relief over the destruction of a sacred Indian site during highway-expansion work nearly 15 years ago. In a two-page order Friday, the Ninth Circuit announced that none of its judges requested a vote on whether to rehear the case — in which the tribe members accused federal transportation officials of violating their religious freedom and damaging a protected area — en banc. A three-judge appeals panel tossed the suit last November, holding in an unpublished decision that only the Oregon...

