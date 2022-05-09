Clearview To Limit Photo Database Access In Deal With ACLU

By Celeste Bott (May 9, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Facial recognition technology company Clearview AI has agreed to a nationwide injunction blocking most private entities from accessing its database of faceprints, in a deal resolving claims by the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups that its practices violate Illinois' biometric privacy law. Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition software using a photo of himself. The company agreed Monday to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people's photos without their consent. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Under the settlement filed in Illinois state court Monday, Clearview...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS