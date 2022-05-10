Ex-Gov't Officials Argue For More Foreign STEM Grads In US

By Rae Ann Varona (May 9, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A group of former senior national security officials urged bipartisan lawmakers Monday to exempt foreign science and engineering graduates from green card limitations, saying the U.S. risks losing its competitive technological edge against China. In a letter addressed to the Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. House and Senate, nearly 50 former administration officials expressed their support for a provision in the House's America Competes Act that exempts STEM graduates from green card caps. They said retaining the provision, or a modified one, would help address national security and competition concerns by ensuring acquisition of top science, technology, engineering and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS