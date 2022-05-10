Massive Opioid Campaign Duped Docs, Bellwether Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 9, 2022, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A Stanford addiction expert who's testified in numerous trials brought by governments blaming drugmakers and others for the opioid epidemic testified Monday in San Francisco that doctors, pharmacists and patients were exposed to a "massive misinformation campaign that downplayed the risks and overstated the benefits" of the addictive painkillers. Monday's testimony came from Anna Lembke, a professor of psychiatry and addiction medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and the author of "Drug Dealer, MD: How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It's So Hard to Stop," published in 2016. She said Monday that she became involved in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS