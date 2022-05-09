Chevron, Chiquita Can't Escape Asbestos Cancer Death Suit

By Mike Curley (May 9, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Chevron USA Inc., Chiquita Brands International Inc. and Farrell Lines Inc. to escape a suit claiming that a man's work on the companies' predecessors' ships exposed him to asbestos, leading to his lung cancer diagnosis and death. In the order, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said that the question of when Carlo G. Badamo knew or should have known that he had lung cancer is for a jury to decide, and that based on evidence on the record, the...

