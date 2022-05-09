Tesla Investors Slam CEO's Bid To Appeal 'False' Tweet Ruling

By Lauren Berg (May 9, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Tesla investors urged a California federal judge on Friday to reject the electric-auto maker's bid for speedy appellate review of their partial summary judgment victory in a consolidated securities class action finding that CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about taking the company private were "false and misleading." Along with asking U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to reconsider his still-sealed order finding that the CEO's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading," Tesla and Musk made a bid for interlocutory review, arguing that the order presents a controlling question of law as to whether the court should use the same standard when assessing...

