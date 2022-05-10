United Flight Attendants Score Win In Calif. Pay Stub Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (May 9, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has mostly ruled in favor of a certified class of flight attendants who accuse United Airlines of violating the Golden State's wage statement law, but he held that a jury must decide how much United owes in civil penalties for the labor code violations. A class of flight attendants got a win in a California federal court fight over violations of the state's wage law, but a jury must still decide how much United Airlines will pay. (iStock.com) In a 23-page order Friday partially granting the flight attendants summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS