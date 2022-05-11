Why Cos. Are Betting On Cannabis Drinks Despite Legal Risks

By Seth Goldberg (May 11, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Don't bogart that drink! That's what cannabis consumers are saying with increasing frequency as beverages containing THC (the psychoactive chemical in cannabis), and other cannabinoids (such as the popular CBD) that may offer consumers therapeutic benefits, are taking the cannabis industry and, to a degree, the beverage industry, by storm. This has even led the CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between brewing giant Molson Coors Canada and cannabis company Hexo Corp., to declare this the summer of cannabis-infused beverages.[1] Beverages containing CBD derived from federally lawful hemp — cannabis containing less than .03% THC — are available for sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS