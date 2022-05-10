'Zero Analysis' Done On Doc In Lottery.com Suit, Court Told

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 10, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Tel Aviv-based investor in the gambling site Lottery.com told a Texas federal court that it should ignore a magistrate judge's recommendation that she arbitrate her claims that an online lottery company tricked her into converting — and losing most of — her $3 million investment into digital security tokens, arguing that the judge conducted "zero analysis" on a promissory note that lacks an arbitration clause. In a seven-page brief filed Monday as part of a proposed class action suit, Varda Burstein argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower erroneously focused on a subscription agreement between her and non-party entity LDC...

