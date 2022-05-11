Opioid Jurors Detail Talks As Pharmacy Trial Gets Feisty Start

By Jeff Overley (May 11, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT) -- An opioid trial to determine remedies after a jury verdict against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart commenced colorfully and combatively Tuesday as plaintiffs counsel floated metaphors involving spaghetti and cake, pharmacies encountered judicial pushback when challenging a key expert, and jurors took Law360 behind the scenes of their deliberations. The bellwether bench trial in Cleveland federal court comes on the heels of a jury trial that ended last year with a liability verdict in favor of the northeastern Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull. The counties, which brought the test case against the pharmacy giants in multidistrict litigation, are now seeking roughly...

