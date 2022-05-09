Match Accuses Google Of 'Extortionate' Fees In Antitrust Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 9, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Online dating service company Match Group hit Google with an antitrust suit in California federal court Monday, the latest complaint in a series of lawsuits by developers accusing the tech giant of dominating the app distribution market by charging "extortionate" in-app fees. In a 91-page complaint, Dallas-based Match Group LLC and its subsidiaries accuse Google and its affiliates of using anti-competitive "bait and switch" tactics to keep developers creating apps for its Android operating system. The suit claims Google lured developers in by allowing them to choose which in-app payment services to use, but then abruptly banning all app-store competitors in...

