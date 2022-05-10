Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, X-Caliber, Vertical Cold Storage

By Andrew McIntyre (May 10, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. is seeking permission to build 1,335 homes in Homestead, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The home builder is seeking the green light to build 1,284 homes at 1800 Palm Drive as well as 51 homes at 888 S.E. 28th Ave., according to the report. X-Caliber Rural Capital has loaned $36 million for a 137-room Marriott hotel project in Hyde Park, New York, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The loan to Shaner Hotel Group and T-Rex Capital Group is for the venture's The Inn at Bellefield project at 15 West Dorsey Lane, which is slated to be completed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS