'Varsity Blues' Dad Says Feds Got Improper Peek At Docs

By Brian Dowling (May 10, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT) -- "Varsity Blues" prosecutors crossed a line when they quietly received documents that "offer a roadmap" to the planned trial strategy of the last defendant in the sprawling college admissions case, a Monday filing alleges. Amin Khoury, accused of bribing Georgetown University's former tennis coach and a recruiter to get his daughter into the elite school, said prosecutors "intentionally intruded" on his trial plans when they also got the documents he subpoenaed from two witnesses at the heart of the case against him. The papers, unspecified in Khoury's motion, came from defense subpoenas approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley and...

