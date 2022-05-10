Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BofA Seeks To End NJ Virus Benefit Recipient's Fraud Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 10, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has urged a New Jersey federal court to erase a proposed class action alleging it failed to provide adequate fraud protections for COVID-19 pandemic job loss benefits, saying most of the allegations were copied "nearly verbatim" from a California federal lawsuit in multidistrict litigation against the financial giant.

In her suit over prepaid debit cards issued by Bank of America via a contract with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the bank on Monday argued that Cassandra Valerie Beaman copied allegations from the California complaint "with no apparent attempt to verify their applicability to New Jersey...

