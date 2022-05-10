Jimmy Carter Fights 9th Circ.'s Reading Of Law He Signed

By Morgan Conley (May 10, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Former President Jimmy Carter warned the Ninth Circuit against upholding a split panel's ruling that cleared the way for a controversial land swap between a Native Alaskan village and the U.S. government, saying the ruling "effectively annuls" key aspects of a landmark conservation law. Carter, who signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act into law in 1980, urged the circuit court to reconsider a panel's March ruling en banc in an amicus brief Monday. Carter's brief was filed the same day two former top Interior Department officials similarly voiced their opposition to the decision that said a land-swap deal intended...

