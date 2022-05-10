Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jimmy Carter Fights 9th Circ.'s Reading Of Law He Signed

By Morgan Conley (May 10, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Former President Jimmy Carter warned the Ninth Circuit against upholding a split panel's ruling that cleared the way for a controversial land swap between a Native Alaskan village and the U.S. government, saying the ruling "effectively annuls" key aspects of a landmark conservation law.

Carter, who signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act into law in 1980, urged the circuit court to reconsider a panel's March ruling en banc in an amicus brief Monday. Carter's brief was filed the same day two former top Interior Department officials similarly voiced their opposition to the decision that said a land-swap deal intended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!