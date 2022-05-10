Pollution Claims Against Ga. Co. Not Covered, Insurer Says

By Ben Zigterman (May 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Home-Owners Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court that it shouldn't have to defend a construction company accused by a residential association of polluting a lake. Home-Owners said in its complaint Monday that its commercial general liability policy with Black Oak Homes LLC doesn't cover damage caused by pollution. Home-Owners Insurance Co. says it has no duty to defend or indemnify a construction company facing a lawsuit claiming it discharged pollutants into a Georgia lake. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Black Oak Homes is one of several companies being sued in Georgia state court by Lake Coweta Club Inc., a residential association southwest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS