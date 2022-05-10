Feds Want 1-Year Sentence For Chinese Engineer's J-1 Fraud

By Pete Brush (May 10, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Chinese engineer jailed for scheming to defraud a U.S. foreign-scholar visa program deserves about a year in prison, Manhattan federal prosecutors argued ahead of his scheduled Friday sentencing, pushing back against a defense request for his release and deportation. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who is handling the case, received dueling May 6 filings ahead of her sentencing of defendant Zhongsan Liu. Liu, 59, was found guilty by a jury in March of conspiring to defraud the J-1 visa program, which allows foreigners to conduct research in the U.S. After the verdict, the judge remanded him, calling him a...

