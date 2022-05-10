Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VLSI Scores $162M In Interest From Intel In IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has handed VLSI Technology LLC $162 million in prejudgment interest in its computer chip patent suit after the company already scored a $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel.

A handful of rulings was unsealed in the case on Tuesday — but with redactions — one of which granted $162,321,343 in prejudgment interest to VLSI, as well as granting it post-judgment interest until Intel pays up.

Additionally, Judge Alan D. Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied Intel's bid for a judgment of non-infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,523,373 and 7,725,759....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!