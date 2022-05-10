VLSI Scores $162M In Interest From Intel In IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has handed VLSI Technology LLC $162 million in prejudgment interest in its computer chip patent suit after the company already scored a $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel. A handful of rulings was unsealed in the case on Tuesday — but with redactions — one of which granted $162,321,343 in prejudgment interest to VLSI, as well as granting it post-judgment interest until Intel pays up. Additionally, Judge Alan D. Albright of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied Intel's bid for a judgment of non-infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,523,373 and 7,725,759....

