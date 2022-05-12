Post-Ramirez Courts Split Over Data Breach Standing Issues

By Kenneth Chernof, Daniel Raymond and Matt Medina (May 12, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021 ruling in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez,[1] lower courts and litigants continue to grapple with determining the ruling's impact on standing in data breach class actions. This uncertainty has produced inconsistent case law and left litigants on unfirm ground as they seek either to plead or to challenge Article III standing in data breach cases. Two recent decisions from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Bohnak v. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Cooper v. Bonobos Inc. ― issued just days apart ― illustrate two important questions litigants and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS