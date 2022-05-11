Real Estate Rumors: DR Horton, Wildflower, Aimco

By Andrew McIntyre (May 11, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- D.R. Horton is hoping to build 67 townhomes in Homestead, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The homebuilder is seeking permission for a project at 601 S.W. 14th Ave. — a 6.23-acre site — and plans call for an average of 1,496 square feet per townhome, according to the report. Developer Wildflower is hoping to build a warehouse project at a 4-acre site at in College Point, Queens, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The firm is hoping to build 173,627 square feet of space at the College Point Logistics Center, which is located at 28-02 Whitestone Expressway, according to the...

