Miami's Latest Real Estate Boom May Indicate New Reality

By Nathan Hale (May 12, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- As Miami climbs out of the COVID-19 pandemic boasting one of the hottest real estate markets in the nation, local attorneys and other experts say they see reasons for optimism that the city has moved past its history of boom-and-bust cycles for good. It would be easy to discount the current market as just the latest upcycle sure to come crashing down. As Eddy Arriola, founder and CEO at Miami-based Apollo Bank and a Miami native, notes, the Magic City has had a speculative bent ever since Henry Flagler brought his railroad down to what was mostly mangroves little more than...

