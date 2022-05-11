Settlements Worth $86M OK'd In Drug Price-Fixing MDL

By Matthew Santoni (May 11, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Deals for three generic-drug companies to fork over a combined $86 million to direct purchasers and indirect resellers to settle price-fixing allegations gained preliminary approval from a Philadelphia federal judge Wednesday. In a pair of rulings, U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe granted class certification and preliminary approval for direct buyers in the $85 million settlement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and for a $1 million settlement between indirect resellers and Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. "All of the members of the settlement class share a common interest in proving the settling defendants' alleged anticompetitive conduct, and all...

