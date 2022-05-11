Judge Tosses BofA Bias Suit And Bid To DQ McGuireWoods

By Sarah Jarvis (May 11, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday permanently dismissed a discrimination suit filed against Bank of America stemming from a foreclosure case and rejected the plaintiff's bid to oust the bank's attorneys at McGuireWoods LLP from the case, finding there is no basis for disqualification. Judge William M. Ray II of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said in an order that plaintiff Keith Thomas' argument that McGuireWoods and the law firm Rubin Lublin should be disqualified because they were also defendants in the case did not pass muster, noting that it did not appear that the relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS