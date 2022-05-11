Avenatti Denied Remote Sentencing In Stormy Daniels Case

By Lauren Berg (May 11, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday once again denied Michael Avenatti's bid to remotely attend his sentencing after being convicted of defrauding former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The disgraced celebrity attorney — who is still representing himself after dropping his lawyers on the second day of trial — renewed his request to conduct the June 2 sentencing remotely now that his wire fraud retrial in California is set to start July 5, but U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled there's no need to hold a remote hearing. "In the court's view, the gravity and significance of the...

