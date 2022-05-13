Feds Score Win In Challenge To Calif. Tribe's Casino Plans

By Andrew Westney (May 13, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has handed federal agencies a win in a suit by an advocacy group over federal approval of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians' gaming plans, saying the Ninth Circuit already rebuffed challenges to the tribe's federal recognition as well as an Interior Department official's authority. No Casino in Plymouth in its 2018 complaint challenged the DOI's May 2012 record of decision that approved taking 228 acres of land in Amador County, California — roughly 45 miles east of Sacramento — into trust for the tribe, as well as the National Indian Gaming Commission's approval of the Ione...

