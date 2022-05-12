Subcontractor Can't Bring Coverage Appeal To 2nd Circ.

By Josh Liberatore (May 12, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused a subcontractor's request to let it appeal the court's decision awarding partial summary judgment to insurers in a coverage dispute over a 2018 construction crane accident, with the judge also declining to reconsider her ruling on the scope of an employers liability exclusion. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday affirmed her decision that Western Waterproofing Co. cannot get coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. and excess insurers for a suit brought against it by owners of land in New York City where a crane tipped over in 2018 and injured two Western workers. Western has offered...

