Judge Rejects Bid To Trim $300K Verdict In Biz Payment Case

By Rosie Manins (May 12, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge denied on Thursday an attempt by a Georgia real estate developer and several of his companies to reduce a $300,000 jury verdict against them over unauthorized business payments. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis did not explain his decision in his order, which came days after Miller Lowry and three of his companies sought to strike part of the late April verdict on the basis that the claims for which they were found liable were duplicative. The defendants argued that plaintiff Matt Carter, on behalf of Carter Lowry Developments LLC, had to choose which of...

